2 men killed in plane crash at south Florida airport

Two men were killed after a plane crashed into a lake at an airport, according to investigators in south Florida.

Rescuers responded to North County Airport in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday afternoon and found the plane in the water, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Officials said both men died after paramedics rushed them to the hospital. Their names have not been released.

The NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

