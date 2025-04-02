Tropicana Field damages: Inside the Tampa Bay Rays' stadium ravaged by Hurricane Milton

The Brief St. Pete staffers showed the damaged Tropicana Field stadium during a walk-through of the facility months after Hurricane Milton. It comes just one day before they ask St. Petersburg City Council for $22.7 million to rebuild the roof of Tropicana Field. Staff members said they are hopeful that they will be able to have Tropicana Field ready for baseball and fans by Opening Day of 2026.



Just one day before they ask St. Petersburg City Council for $22.7 million to rebuild the roof of Tropicana Field, city staffers showed the damaged MLB stadium during a walk-through of the facility.

"We're contractually obligated to make it playable for Major League Baseball," said Beth Herendeen, the manager of special projects for the City of St. Pete, "and we have to meet Major League Baseball standards."

RELATED: Rays St. Pete stadium deadline passes. What’s next?

What they're saying:

Staff members said they are hopeful that they will be able to have Tropicana Field ready for baseball and fans by Opening Day of 2026.

"By getting started when we start, it builds us the leeway and the opportunity to get it done in time," said Herendeen.

If approved by councilors, the roof would be made of a thicker material than the roof that was blown off the Trop by Hurricane Milton. The hope is to start that construction by August.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Some work can be done in the meantime, but much of the repairs will have to take place once the roof is on and tested for waterproofing. They hope that by December, workers can start on the electronics that got damaged in the storm.

Until then, the second deck, outfield seats and dugouts are sealed by waterproof tarps and concourses have temporary doors.

"There are some things that are not in the way of the roof replacement construction, or B, that won't be damaged because of [a new] storm," said St. Pete city architect Raul Quintana.

Dig deeper:

The Tampa Bay Rays have said they are working on finding ideas and investors for a new ballpark somewhere in the Tampa Bay area. But because of the missed year, Tropicana Field's lease now extends until the end of the 2028 season, meaning the Trop could see another three years of baseball.

MORE: St. Pete developer touts offer to fix the Trop, buy Gas Plant land after Rays back out of stadium deal

The roof will be fixed one panel at a time.

"I'm not gonna predict that we're gonna do a job without possible changes," said Quintana. "That happens in all complex large jobs. But we've got enough contingency, I feel, to address any of those issues that might come up."

What's next:

The city is hoping that FEMA will reimburse at least some costs of the repairs. City Council will be meeting Thursday morning to approve the roof repair.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during a walk-through with St. Pete city staffers of the damaged Tropicana Field.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: