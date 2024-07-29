2 seriously injured after car loses control, slams into Manatee County hotel tiki bar: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and crashed into a Manatee County hotel tiki bar Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 69-year-old Bradenton man is in critical condition while a 59-year-old Bradenton woman is in serious condition after the crash.

It happened in the parking lot of the Lantern Inn and Suites, which is located off of U.S. 41 in Manatee County. Troopers said a 63-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man was driving in the parking lot of a nearby RaceTrac, when he lost control and slammed into a fence.

READ: Ashley Benefield murder trial: Witnesses testify as defense attempts to paint picture of domestic violence

The car continued and rammed into an outside tiki bar at the hotel where the Bradenton man and woman were sitting, according to crash investigators. The vehicle then hit a concrete wall and the front of a parked SUV.

Debris from the wall then flew into the SUV along with three other parked vehicles, FHP said.

Troopers said the driver has not been charged, but they are continuing to investigate the crash.