Ashley Benefield murder trial: Witnesses testify as defense attempts to paint picture of domestic violence

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Several witnesses for the defense took the stand today in the Ashley Benefield trial in Manatee County. 32-year-old Ashley is a former professional ballerina accused of murdering her husband Doug in 2020.

Ashley's defense, led by attorney Neil Taylor, has worked to present her as a scared wife, impacted by several instances of emotional abuse by Doug, who feared what her husband was capable of. The first witness Taylor called was Bruce Ferris, a mental health professional specializing in domestic and family issues.

PREVIOUS: Ashley Benefield gives emotional testimony in her defense at murder trial: 'I thought he was going to kill me'

While questioning Ferris, Taylor asked him to determine whether a series of Ashley's alleged actions fit the definition of a victim of domestic abuse. These included "acting deferential and subservient during joint therapy sessions, but decisively different in individual sessions... being exposed to threats, intimidation, holding down, humiliating, cursing."

Ferris said they fit the description.

"These are again techniques of compliance, not wanting to poke the bear," said Ferris. "They don't want anyone to know, and they don't want their abuser to be angry by disclosing."

Pictured: Ashley Benefield in court on Monday

Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch-based relator, Vincent Vizzaccaro, took the stand next. Doug had contacted Vizzaccaro in the past about getting a home in Lakewood Ranch.

But after one of the several bench visits on Day five of the trial, Judge Matt Whyte initially decided to judge Vizzaccaro's evidence, emails between him and Doug, as hearsay, temporarily sending him out of the courtroom. After some deliberation, the judgment was overturned and Vizzaccaro was brought back in.

Vizzaccaro testified that Doug wanted to buy a house directly behind the one Ashley was living in, while they were separated.

Dr. Jason Quintal, a counselor who worked with Doug and Ashley in the past, followed Vizzaccaro to the stand. In today's testimony, Taylor asked Quintal to give his own conclusions about Doug Benefield.

Quintal said Ashley expressed fear towards Doug and that Doug had created an "alpha-male" persona.

"Doug occurred as somebody who was domineering... super-controlling," Quintal said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter