2024 primary election: Live county-by-county results

Polls have closed in the Bay Area and election results are starting to trickle in.

The Florida primary appeared headed for a lower voter turnout Tuesday compared to recent primaries, according to early unofficial records for counties across the Bay Area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, voter turnout percentages ranged from less than 15 percent in Polk County to between about 25 and 30 percent in Sarasota, Manatee and Citrus Counties. The rest fell somewhere in between those percentages.

Those numbers are down from the last Presidential election cycle, when several more counties saw at least 30 percent voter turnout during the primary.

According to the News Service of Florida, Secretary of State Cord Byrd said he expected voter turnout to be about 20 -25 percent in the primary elections.

By Tuesday morning, nearly 1.33 million people had voted by mail, while 656,493 cast ballots at early-voting locations, according to data posted Tuesday morning on the state Division of Elections website.

While the primary election is devoid of statewide races, Republican and Democratic voters are casting ballots in a U.S. Senate race as incumbent Republican Rick Scott seeks a second term.

The state will start posting results at 8 p.m. Eastern time after polls close in parts of the Panhandle that are in Central time.

