Florida primary heads toward lower voter turnout compared to recent primaries

The Florida primary appeared to be heading toward a lower voter turnout on Tuesday compared to recent primaries, according to early unofficial records for counties across the Tampa Bay area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, voter turnout percentages ranged from less than 15% in Polk County to between about 25% and 30% in Sarasota, Manatee and Citrus counties. The rest fell somewhere in between those percentages.

Those numbers are down from the last presidential election cycle, when several more counties saw at least 30% voter turnout during the primary.

Craig Latimer, the Hillsborough supervisor of elections, said that doesn't necessarily foreshadow a lower turnout during the general election in November.

"In 2020, we had a 25% turnout in the primary," Latimer said. "[In November], we had the highest turnout on record for the entire state. We were at 77% here in the general election."

Turnout was also down statewide, compared to 2022, which was a non-Presidential election year, with about two million people voting early or by mail as of Tuesday morning. That could be due to a new state law requiring voters to re-request mail-in ballots every two years.

Latimer points out primaries tend to draw a smaller crowd, but they're just as important with some local races decided Tuesday and other races moving candidates on to November.

"One of the important things people need to realize and especially in these primary elections right now, both the Democrats and the Republicans are moving candidates forward for county commission," Latimer said. "That's a taxing authority that affects your pocketbook, as well as the school board. That's a taxing authority. So, I tell people all the time, these local races are extremely important to your quality of life issues and to your wallet."

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

