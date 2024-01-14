23-year-old woman hospitalized after crashing into palm tree in St. Pete Beach: Deputies

article

A 23-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after officials say she lost control of her vehicle Saturday night.

Just before midnight, authorities say deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene of the crash at 5th Avenue and Mangrove Avenue in St. Pete Beach.

According to deputies, Ka’Pone Wainwright was speeding while headed west on Corey Causeway when she lost control of her 2003 Honda Accord and hit a palm tree in the roadway's median.

Wainwright was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to officials.

Investigators say speed and impairment may have been factors.

According to deputies, next of kin was notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

