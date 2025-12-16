Tampa family’s baby girl born with rare congenital condition saves other babies through organ donation

The Brief A Tampa family chose to carry their pregnancy to term after learning their unborn daughter had a fatal condition. Their decision allowed their baby’s organs and tissue to be donated, saving multiple lives. The family hopes their daughter’s legacy will inspire others to consider organ donation.



In July, Andrew Ford and Catherine Mornhineway learned during a 14-week ultrasound that their unborn daughter, Haven, had anencephaly, a rare congenital condition where a baby does not fully develop a brain.

Warning: Some readers may find details of this story emotionally difficult.

What we know:

Doctors told the couple the condition was not compatible with life and that many parents choose to terminate such pregnancies. Instead, the Tampa parents made a different decision.

They carried Haven to term with the goal of donating her organs and tissue to help others in need.

The backstory:

According to the National Institutes of Health, anencephaly occurs in about 1 in 1,000 pregnancies in the United States, but only about 1 in 10,000 are carried to term.

After learning Haven’s diagnosis, Mornhineway researched other families who had faced similar situations. She said a storyline she saw on Grey’s Anatomy about organ donation helped her realize what might be possible.

The couple later chose the name "Haven" while driving through Winter Haven, saying the name symbolized a "safe harbor" and "light in the dark."

What they're saying:

"Even with the little bit of time we got with her, we just wouldn’t trade any of it," Ford said.

LifeLink Foundation says cases like this are extremely rare.

"We don’t often hear stories of women carrying babies to term with the sole intent of donating that baby’s organs to someone else who needs a lifesaving transplant," said Sherri Day, LifeLink’s public affairs manager. "What a remarkable family."

Final Moments:

Haven was delivered on Thursday at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where the family spent several days cherishing every moment with her.

When it came time for organ donation, hospital staff lined the hallways for an honor walk, a tribute recognizing Haven’s life and the lives she would save. The family described the moment as deeply moving.

Ford said Haven passed away peacefully while lying on his chest, surrounded by her parents and loved ones.

"I just couldn’t think of a more beautiful way to say goodbye," he said.

Why you should care:

Haven’s heart valves were donated to help other babies survive, and her birth tissue donations are expected to help patients suffering serious wounds through LifeLink. To learn more, click here.

The family says knowing their daughter’s legacy will live on in others has helped them endure their grief.

"Her heart will beat on in the lives she saves," a family member shared.

What's next:

The family hopes Haven’s story encourages more families to consider organ donation and shows how compassion and purpose can emerge even in profound loss.