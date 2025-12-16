Waymo rolls out driverless cars on Tampa streets

The Brief Waymo has launched its fleet of autonomous cars in Tampa. Humans will operate the robo-taxis during the initial mapping phase. The company recently rolled out similar operations in Orlando and Miami.



Waymo has begun testing driverless cars on Tampa streets as the company prepares for a future passenger rollout.

What we know:

The autonomous vehicles — electric white Jaguars surrounded with sensors — are mapping roads across the city. Waymo expects to ramp up its fleet operations in Tampa next year.

Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin recently rode in a Waymo during a business trip to Los Angeles. He said the experience offered a glimpse of the future in Tampa.

"I rode a Waymo a couple of times, I was actually in one for about 45 minutes," Clendenin said. "It was very interesting to have that experience."

He added that the regulation of robo-taxis is governed by the state of Florida, not the City of Tampa.

"The state of Florida is the one that regulates everything around rideshare operations," Clendenin said. "We have our own regulations for operating on the roads and Waymo will conform with our rules."

What they're saying:

Waymo credits its recent expansion to extensive testing nationwide. The tech company has logged more than 100 million miles of autonomous driving on public roads.

In a statement, Waymo said that experience allows it to enter new markets more quickly:

"The Waymo Driver is adapting faster than ever to new cities – a testament to our more than 100 million miles of fully autonomous driving on public roads. This experience enables us to bring the safe, reliable and magical service that millions of people around the U.S. can enjoy, directly to Tampa’s residents and visitors."

At the University of South Florida, autonomous research has been underway for years. Tansel Yucelen is a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at USF.

"When you take the driver out of the front seat," said Tansel Yucelen, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at USF. "You are asking people to transfer trust from a human they can see to a technical system which they cannot see."

Big picture view:

Yucelen said Tampa’s participation is key for the future of transportation.

"It’s a significant milestone for Tampa," he said. "It places the region in a small group of cities that are effectively serving as test beds for large scale autonomous mobility."

While some cities have pushed back on robo-taxis, local leaders such as Clendenin are welcoming Waymo’s.

"They’re mapping the city and getting prepared to roll out sometime next year," he concluded.

Waymo is also operating in Miami and Orlando. The company hasn’t announced when Tampa passengers will be able to book a ride.

The other side:

There have been some concerns nationally about Waymo.

The U.S. Safety Agency opened up an investigation after one of Waymo's vehicles was allegedly caught driving past stopped school buses in Texas. They're looking into the system's ability to follow traffic safety laws.

Waymo told FOX Business they addressed the issue.