Tampa man dies in rollover crash on I-4: FHP

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The Brief A Tampa man was killed, and his passenger suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on I-4 early Monday morning. Troopers said his vehicle flipped several times in the median near the I-4 and I-275 interchange. It is unclear why the man lost control of the vehicle.



A Tampa man was killed, and his passenger suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on I-4 early Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Tampa man was driving a Dodge Durango westbound on I-4 near the I-275 interchange when he lost control.

Troopers said the Durango entered the median and rolled over several times.

The Tampa man, who troopers said was unrestrained, was ejected in the crash.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man’s passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Tampa, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Troopers said the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.