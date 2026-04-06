Tampa man dies in rollover crash on I-4: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was killed, and his passenger suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on I-4 early Monday morning.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Tampa man was driving a Dodge Durango westbound on I-4 near the I-275 interchange when he lost control.
Troopers said the Durango entered the median and rolled over several times.
The Tampa man, who troopers said was unrestrained, was ejected in the crash.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The man’s passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Tampa, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Troopers said the passenger was wearing a seat belt.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Florida Highway Patrol.