Florida to allow winter-blend fuel sales starting May 1: Here's what drivers need to know

The Brief Florida will allow E-15 fuel sales for 90 days starting on May 1st to help lower gas prices. While this winter-blend fuel is cheaper, AAA warns it isn’t suited for all vehicles. Environmentalists believe this fuel could increase emissions and contribute to summertime smog.



As gas prices remain high, Florida is taking steps to ease the pain at the pump.

The state is allowing the sale of E-15 fuel for 90 days starting on May 1, in an effort to bring down costs for drivers.

The backstory:

E-15, also known as winter-blend fuel, is typically cheaper but could come with trade-offs for vehicles and overall air quality.

Carolyn Lafferty, a student at the University of Tampa, says she feels the impact every time she fills up her tank.

"It costs me $60 to $70 to fill it up, in past months it was maybe $40," Lafferty said. "So that $20 definitely makes a difference."

By the numbers:

According to AAA, gas prices are averaging around $4.04 a gallon nationwide and just over $3.96 in the Bay Area.

E-15 contains 15% ethanol and is often cheaper by about 5 to 10 cents per gallon because it costs less to produce than petroleum-based fuel.

However, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says it’s not suitable for all vehicles.

What they're saying:

"Your fuel economy on E-15 is not typically as good, and there are only certain vehicles that are designed to run on it," Jenkins said. "So, your vehicle has to be a 2001 or newer."

During warmer months, E-15 can also produce more emissions, raising concerns about air quality.

The other side:

That’s a concern for Tampa driver Jai Adams.

"I’m not really a fan of that, so that’s the downside," Adams said. "I like the environment that I live in, and I want to keep it going as long as it can go."

Adams says despite those concerns, high prices still make it difficult to avoid the pump.

"It’s definitely been inconvenient, but it isn’t every day," Adams said. "You have to get gas to get to places."

What's next:

Starting May 1, gas stations statewide in Florida can start selling the winter-blend fuel for 90 days.