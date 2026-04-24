Missing USF students: Barricaded person, Howard Frankland Bridge lane closure tied to investigation

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The Brief The two northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge were closed Friday morning as the investigation into the disappearance of two USF students continues. FOX 13’s Evan Axelbank confirmed that the law enforcement activity along the bridge is related to the search for 27-year-old Zamil Limon and 27-year-old Nahida Bristy, who have not been seen since April 16. A barricaded person who was taken into custody in the Lake Forest community , which is just north of USF is also tied to the investigation into their disappearance, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.



The closure of two lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge Friday morning as well as a barricaded subject who was taken into custody at a Tampa apartment complex near the University of South Florida have been linked to the investigation into two missing USF grad students.

FOX 13’s Evan Axelbank said that evidence linked to the disappearance of 27-year-old Zamil Limon and 27-year-old Nahida Bristy, who have not been seen since April 16, was gathered on the Howard Frankland Bridge Friday morning and taken to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office facility on 28th Street North in St. Petersburg to be processed.

Evidence gathered on the Howard Frankland Bridge was taken to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office site on 28th Street North to be processed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also confirmed on Friday morning that a police investigation that closed the entrance and exit to the Lake Forest Community, which is just north of USF, is also linked to the disappearance of Limon and Bristy.

FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer said he saw dozens of deputies, the SWAT team, the bomb squad and a crisis negotiation team enter the complex.

Mesmer confirmed that there was a barricaded subject inside the complex. He said that the subject was taken into custody shortly before noon. He added that there was not a hostage situation and there was nobody inside the home with the subject.

The entrance and exit of the Lake Forest Community was closed on Friday morning as law enforcement officers investigate the disappearance of two USF grad students.

Missing USF students

The backstory:

USFPD says Limon, a USF doctoral student pursuing a degree in geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home on Avalon Heights Blvd. on April 16.

Bristy, a USF doctoral student studying chemical engineering, was last seen around 10 a.m. on April 16 at the NES Building, 121 USF Sweetgum Lane, on the USF Tampa campus.

Police said a family friend contacted USFPD shortly before 5 p.m. on April 17 after they were unable to contact Limon or Bristy.

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy have not been seen since April 16.

A public information officer with USFPD said the pair, who are both from Bangladesh, are friends and the pair are believed to be together.

Police said they are not being held by ICE, which was a concern for family members.

On Thursday evening, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office listed the pair as "endangered", but did not elaborate on why.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, both of their phones are off.

Investigators also noted that this is not usual behavior for the pair, who are good students.

FOX 13 asked about surveillance video, social media use, license plate readers, transportation and bank statements. Police say after several days of investigation not leading to the students’ locations, they’re now asking the public for help.

Search for missing students expands

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has taken over the missing persons investigations. Detectives are searching in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its forensic unit was called to assist with a Hillsborough County missing persons case. It's not clear if this case involves the two students.

Early Thursday evening, investigators confirmed there was a search on Thursday for the two students at Sand Key in Clearwater.

HCSO has been passing out missing persons flyers at doors of homes around the county to aid in the search efforts.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the agency's forensic unit was requested by the Clearwater Police Department to assist with the Hillsborough County missing persons case, but did not provide additional details.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are unknown.

It is unclear what evidence was gathered on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

It is also unknown how the barricaded subject who was taken into custody on Friday morning is tied to the missing students.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Limon or Bristy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.