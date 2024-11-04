5 Azalea Middle School students hospitalized in St. Pete school bus crash: Police

Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a school bus crash that sent five children to the hospital on Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but investigators say a school bus and a Jeep SUV collided at the intersection of 27th Avenue South and 37th Street South.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, there were 15 passengers on the bus from Azalea Middle School at the time of the crash.

Five kids were taken to All Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep SUV was taken to the Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. Police did not release the driver’s condition.

