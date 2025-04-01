Florida doctor accused of kissing, hugging patient without consent: Police

The Brief A Florida doctor is accused of hugging and kissing a patient without her consent. It happened at the Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida. Police say there were previous allegations of inappropriate conduct by Dr. Jose Jacob at this location and another location in North Carolina.



A Florida doctor has been arrested for an alleged battery on a patient.

The backstory:

According to the Ocala Police Department, officers went to the Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida, located at 2105 SW 20th Place, on March 24, to investigate a report of a battery involving a medical professional and a patient.

Police say a woman in her 50s said that her doctor, Jose Jacob, 65, inappropriately touched her during her appointment.

READ: Armed woman shot by deputies after waving gun, ramming several vehicles: PCSO

She claimed that Jacob asked inappropriate personal questions and that after her examination, Jacob allegedly hugged her closely and kissed her twice without her consent, according to OPD.

Courtesy: Ocala Police Department

Police said they interviewed several people at the scene, including Jacob, who denied the allegations but later provided conflicting statements.

According to OPD, there were previous allegations of inappropriate conduct by Jacob at this location and another location in North Carolina.

READ: More than $846K stolen from Florida school district in fraud scheme: CCSO

Jacob was arrested on March 28, 2025, by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What you can do:

Anyone who has experienced similar behavior involving Jacob or who witnessed inappropriate conduct is asked to contact the Ocala Police Department.

The Source: This story was written with information posted to the Ocala Police Department's Facebook page.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: