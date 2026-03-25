5 people displaced after Spring Lake home destroyed by fire: HCFR

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.

The Brief Five people have been displaced after a Spring Lake home was destroyed by a fire, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and it is currently under investigation.



Five people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home in the Spring Lake area of Highlands County on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

A resident called 911 to report that the home was fully engulfed in flames and Highlands County Fire Rescue responded at around 3:45 p.m.

When they arrived, fire crews immediately called for backup as they worked to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

Units from Duke Energy and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed that the home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is helping the five victims with emergency housing and supplies.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and it is currently under investigation.