Tampa Police arrest 22 after ‘Teen Takeover’ at Curtis Hixon Park: TPD

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The Brief The Tampa Police Department announced 22 arrests after a ‘teen takeover’ Friday night at Curtis Hixon Park. TPD said the 22 people ranged in age from 12 to 21 years old. TPD emphasized the importance of programs that allow for extended park hours for teens to have supervised fun.



The Tampa Police Department arrested 22 people between the ages of 12 and 21 after a teen takeover Friday night.

What we know:

According to TPD, a large group of teens attempted to take over the area of Curtis Hixon Park on Friday night, causing traffic disruptions, fights and other issues in the park.

TPD responded to the disturbance with patrol officers, bike units and Air Service personnel to ensure the safety of the surrounding community.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

As a result of the operation, 22 people were arrested on charges that include affray (public fight, or noisy brawl), possession of narcotics, resisting without violence and unlawful possession of a weapon. Officers seized two firearms and one vehicle. Only four of those arrested were over the age of 18.

The four arrested that are over the age of 18 include:

18-year-old Rodrico Boyd, charged with possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

20-year-old Don McAllister, charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams, possession of cannabis sativa resin, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony

20-year-old Michael Ashford, charged with fleeing and eluding and resisting without violence

21-year-old Yarli Smith, charged with affray.

"This type of reckless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "What began as a large gathering quickly escalated into disorder and activity that placed others at risk."

What they're saying:

"Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with. Unfortunately, the poor decisions made by these 22 individuals last night could have lasting consequences that follow them well into adulthood," Bercaw said. "The Tampa Police Department remains committed to being one of the safest major cities in the nation, and we will continue taking strong enforcement action against anyone who threatens the peace and safety of our community."

TPD said the growing ‘teen takeover’ trend is becoming a concern for communities across the country. They are remaining committed to supporting long-standing summer safety initiatives.

TPD pointed to programs such as PAL’s midnight Basketball and Stay and Play that provide extended evening hours at select city parks. For more information about Stay and Play click here.