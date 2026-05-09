Where is Michael Jackson’s chimp Bubbles? The Florida retirement of a Hollywood legend

The Brief Bubbles, the 43-year-old chimpanzee formerly owned by Michael Jackson, has been living at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, since 2005. The Michael Jackson Estate continues to provide the financial support necessary for his care. While a CGI version of Bubbles appears in the 2026 Michael biopic, the film's star, Jaafar Jackson, has not visited the real Bubbles in person despite rumors circulating on social media.



The Michael film is currently shattering box office records, and its massive success has many fans asking: what ever happened to the King of Pop’s famous chimpanzee, Bubbles?

The backstory:

From Global Spotlight to the Sunshine State

Adopted by Michael Jackson as a baby in the mid-1980s, Bubbles was more than just a pet; he became a permanent fixture in 80s pop culture. However, by the late 1990s, the small chimp had matured into a powerful adult ape. After a stay at his trainer’s compound, Bubbles was eventually moved to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, in 2005.

Now 43 years old, Bubbles is enjoying a peaceful retirement in the company of other apes. Patti Ragan, the founder of the sanctuary, notes that while Jackson had hoped to visit Bubbles in Florida, he never got the chance.

What they're saying:

"I know Michael wanted to visit bubbles here, but he was in Europe at the time, and when he came back, I think I heard from the grapevine he was hoping to come for a visit, but that's about the time he passed," shared Ragan.

Life at the Sanctuary

While LaToya Jackson visited the sanctuary in 2010, Ragan clarifies that the star of the new biopic, Jaafar Jackson, has not yet met the ape—despite what AI-generated photos on social media might suggest.

"He didn't come to visit bubbles. And I mean, he would be welcome, but I don't think he even knew that Bubbles was alive," added Ragan.

Courtesy: The Center for Great Apes

Ragan believes Bubbles likely shared a very close bond with the late singer.

"Yes, because great apes are, they're anthropoids, meaning man like that's the word. They're very much like humans. They're our closest relatives, chimpanzees. And so the interaction with people can be very strong and very bonding," she explained.

The Cost of Care

Today, Bubbles' life is focused on enrichment and health. His care involves:

A dedicated nutrition staff provides a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, and leafy greens.

It costs over $30,000 annually to care for chimpanzees at the sanctuary.

The Michael Jackson Estate continues to pay for Bubbles’ lifelong care.