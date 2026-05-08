Julio Foolio murder: Jurors find 4 men guilty of first-degree murder for killing Florida rapper

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The Brief A jury has found four men guilty of first-degree murder in the death of rapper Julio Foolio. Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, was shot and killed in a parking lot near USF in June 2024. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.



A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of four men, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance, accused of shooting and killing Florida rapper Julio Foolio.

On Friday evening, after deliberating for about eight hours, a jury found all four suspects guilty of first-degree murder.

Julio Foolio murder

The backstory:

In June 2024, Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, traveled to Tampa from Jacksonville to celebrate his birthday.

The Tampa Police Department said the 26-year-old rapper was hunted down and shot multiple times in the parking lot of a cluster of hotels near the University of South Florida on McKinley Drive.

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Prior to the shooting, Jones posted on Instagram that he was in Tampa celebrating his birthday. He later posted that Saturday evening, claiming police kicked him out of an Airbnb, so he moved the party to a new location.

Prosecutors allege the defendants worked together to track Jones to two Tampa nightclubs before following him to a hotel near USF. That’s where multiple shots were fired. Surveillance video from the hotel shows Jones’ car trying to drive away. He died on the scene.

Investigators have said that the defendants are members of – or are affiliated with – two gangs that rival Jones’ gang.

According to the state, the shooters modified their rifles to ensure no rifle shell casings were left behind at the scene.

Prosecutors also played opposing music videos from the rival gangs, pointing to lyrics that seemingly bragged about the deaths of their enemies—including a video posted shortly after Jones was killed.

While the four defendants were on trial together, they were represented by four separate attorneys.

"What one may be guilty of, others may not," Brian Gonzalez, defense attorney for Rashad Murphy, said to the jury. "You promised us that you would consider this evidence to each of them separately."

Fifth suspect

Alicia Andrews, a fifth suspect charged in the rapper's murder, went on trial last fall and was found guilty of manslaughter instead of first-degree murder and not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

Sentencing

What's next:

The sentencing phase will begin on Monday and is expected to last a week.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.