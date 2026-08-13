60 truckloads of dirt and 40-foot jumps: 'Monster Jam Freestyle Mania' to make Tampa debut

The Brief Monster Jam Freestyle Mania is making its Tampa debut this weekend, bringing a brand-new team format to Tampa Bay. The live event pairs eight Monster Jam truck drivers with eight Freestyle Motocross (FMX) riders. Crews hauled in 60 truckloads of local Tampa dirt to build the track inside Benchmark International Arena Thursday.



Monster Jam Freestyle Mania is making its Tampa debut at Benchmark International Arena this weekend, bringing a brand-new team format to Tampa Bay.

What is Monster Jam Freestyle Mania?

What we know:

While Monster Jam has been in Tampa Bay before, this weekend's event introduces an entirely new format that fans in the area have never experienced before. Monster Jam Freestyle Mania pairs eight Monster Jam trucks with eight Freestyle Motocross (FMX) bikes.

The dirt bikes are custom-styled to match the trucks with drivers and riders competing on unified teams.

"The eight riders are honed in on their skills, and they are jumping up to 40 feet in the air sometimes, putting on backflips and different tricks and trying to one-up the competition," Ryan Albin, production stage manager for Monster Jam Freestyle Mania, said. "And to see that combined with the incredible technical skill of the drivers — kind of together and to cheer each other on — that's the coolest part. It's the new part about it."

The setup

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, crews finished hauling in roughly 60 truckloads of locally-sourced Tampa dirt to build the track inside Benchmark International Arena. Spectators can expect crazy tricks, synchronized performances, and side-by-side action.

Event schedule and ticket info

What you can do:

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania runs from Friday-Sunday at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa. For more information on the schedule and tickets, click here.