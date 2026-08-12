Andrew Gillum arrested again after testing positive for meth: Report

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The Brief Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was re-arrested after missing a court-ordered drug test and subsequently testing positive for methamphetamine, according to TMZ. TMZ reports that authorities placed Gillum back into custody following his court appearance, where a drug test revealed positive results for meth. The arrest marks Gillum's second arrest in the past two months, following an Alabama traffic stop where police reported finding marijuana and meth in his vehicle.



Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum has been arrested for the second time in less than six weeks after allegedly missing a drug test and then testing positive for methamphetamine, according to TMZ.

Andrew Gillum drug arrest

What we know:

TMZ reported that Baldwin County Assistant D.A. John Oxford said that Gillum was taking part in random drug testing known as ‘color code drug testing, which means the court assigns him a color and he’s supposed to call a hotline every day to see if he has to report that day for a drug test.

According to TMZ, Oxford said that Gillum did not show up for his drug test on a day when his color was called, so he was tested for drugs at a court appearance last Thursday and it came back positive.

As a result, TMZ is reporting that Gillum was taken back into custody.

The former Tallahassee mayor was arrested last month in Alabama during a traffic stop after Daphne police say officers searched his vehicle and found marijuana and three packages of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Previous Florida hotel incident

Dig deeper:

The arrest comes several years after Gillum was involved in a high-profile incident in 2020.

In March 2020, police and paramedics responded to a room at the Mondrian South Beach after reports that a man had possibly overdosed. Gillum and another man were found inside the hotel room.

Police body camera footage later showed prescription pill bottles and small bags containing suspected methamphetamine inside the room. However, prosecutors ultimately decided not to file criminal charges against Gillum or the other man, citing insufficient evidence to directly link either individual to the drugs.

Gillum's Florida political career

The backstory:

Gillum served as mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018. He won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor in 2018 before losing the general election to Ron DeSantis.