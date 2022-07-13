7 people found unresponsive after taking bad drugs laced with Fentanyl, Tampa police say

article

Seven people have been hospitalized due to consuming drugs laced with Fentanyl and a veterinary tranquilizer after the victims were found unresponsive near a Tampa convenience store, investigators said.

Tampa police tell FOX 13 that officers responded to a 911 call about several people who took bad drugs near Jackson Meat Market at 34th Street North and Osborne Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found six people on the ground, all of whom were having a difficult time breathing. Several were unresponsive, police said. Several of the victims needed to be revived with Narcan.

One victim told police that they had all had a bad reaction after taking a drug.

During that call, officers were also dispatched nearby to the 3200 block of E 38th Ave, in reference to another person who was not breathing.

When police arrived, they were told the victim had also come from the Jackson Meat Market area as well.

The drugs were tested and discovered to contain Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported all of the victims to nearby hospitals. Once admitted, they were conscious and breathing. Police said they are all listed in stable condition.

"This could’ve turned out a lot worse for those seven people," said Tampa Police Spokesperson Jamel Lanee. "One of the victims had mentioned they believed they know the name of the suspect."

Investigators located and arrested the suspect accused of providing the victims with the drugs, identified as 42-year-old Albert Wyche.

He is charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance.