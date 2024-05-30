Alan Jackson tour coming to Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Country singer Alan Jackson is bringing his ‘Last Call: One More for the Road Tour’ to Tampa next year.

The ‘Chattahoochee’ singer, who has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, will perform at Amalie Arena on April 26, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Jackson, who has been living with a chronic neuropathy condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or CMT, since 2021, will perform his 30-plus years of hits on the stage one final time during this tour.

"Fans know when they come to my shows, they're going to hear the songs that made me who I am - the ones they love," Jackson said.

A dollar from every ticket sold for the ‘Last Call: One More for the Road Tour’ will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research, and each dollar will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

"I've been touring for over 30 years - my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way, and I'm enjoying spending more time at home," Jackson stated. "But my fans always show up to have a good time and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this last call."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets, tour information, and fan club pre-sale for Alan Jackson's ‘Last Call: One More for the Road Tour’ are available at alanjackson.com.

