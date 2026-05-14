Fatal crash closes all lanes on southbound I-75 near Fletcher Avenue: FHP
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TAMPA, Fla. - All southbound lanes of I-75 near Fletcher Avenue have been reopened after a fatal crash closed down the roadway for several hours Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 267.
FHP is asking drivers to seek alternative routes as they continue to clear the roadway.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the crash started.
This is a developing story. Updates will become available as they are released.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.