Fatal crash closes all lanes on southbound I-75 near Fletcher Avenue: FHP

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All southbound lanes of I-75 near Fletcher Avenue have been reopened after a fatal crash closed down the roadway for several hours Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 267.

FHP is asking drivers to seek alternative routes as they continue to clear the roadway.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the crash started.

This is a developing story. Updates will become available as they are released.