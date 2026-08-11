Video: Florida man accused of driving 110 mph claimed he was speeding to catch his cheating girlfriend

The Brief Gavin Ames was arrested in DeSoto County after a deputy clocked him driving 110 mph in a 60-mph zone on Aug. 1. Bodycam video captured Ames telling the deputy he was speeding late at night to catch his cheating girlfriend. Florida's "super speeder" law penalizes driving 50 mph over the speed limit with jail time, fines and arrest.



A Florida man accused of driving 110 mph in a 60-mph zone was arrested early Aug. 1 under the state's "super speeder" law after telling a deputy he was rushing to catch his cheating girlfriend.

Speeding on Florida highway

What we know:

A deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said he clocked Gavin Ames driving 110 mph in a 60-mph zone around 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 1 during a traffic enforcement stop.

When asked why he was driving so fast, bodycam video showed Ames telling the deputy he was on his way to his cheating girlfriend's house. The deputy instructed Ames to step out of the car, place his hands behind his back and handcuffed him.

Florida excessive speed arrest

What they're saying:

The deputy asked Ames if he was aware of Florida's law making driving more than 50 mph over the limit an arrestable offense before informing Ames he was under arrest for excessive speed.

"I’m just in shock right now," Ames said on the bodycam video. "I’m in the back of a cop car listening to Boss Man D-Lo at one o’clock in the morning to catch my cheating girlfriend. Now, I’m going to get bailed out by her."

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Super speeder law penalties

The backstory:

Florida's "super speeder" law took effect on July 1, 2025.

The law makes traveling 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit a criminal offense. First-time offenders face a mandatory court appearance, up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.