Lithia housing development vote: County approves 280 homes

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners voted 5-2, approving a 280-home development in Lithia. Nearly 60 speakers spoke out against the project during public comment on Thursday at the Frederick B. Karl County Center. Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal approved the housing development, citing the need for more homes for younger buyers.



A controversial plan to build 280 homes in rural Lithia is moving forward despite strong opposition from nearby neighbors.

County commission vote

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Commission voted 5-2 on Thursday night to approve the proposal. This decision came after a nearly four-hour public hearing on the proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments at the Frederick B. Karl County Center.

Nearly 60 speakers spoke out against the housing project during public comment. Hundreds dressed in red, packing the boardroom in support of Preserve Rural Lithia.

"We love it out there," Jessica Scott, the president of the grassroots group, said. "We love the character, agriculture, and definitely want to preserve that."

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Grassroots group response

What they're saying:

All year long, Preserve Rural Lithia has attended Hillsborough County Commission meetings. The group of volunteers has repeatedly spoken out against development in the area.

"Preserve Rural Lithia has been really successful, and it's because we don't feel heard by our elected officials," Scott said. "I really hope that they listen to what we have to say."

Thursday's vote centered on Homes by WestBay's proposal to build 280 single-family homes on 190 acres north of Dorman Road.

"Overwhelmingly, the evidence and record supports that this particular site is suitable," Kami Corbett, the land-use attorney that is representing the developers, said. "It’s almost textbook, in terms of the way it meets the criteria."

During the meeting, Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal pointed out the proposal would allow fewer than two homes per acre.

"It's very low density, very expensive homes," he said. "This is not a high intense use ask."

Housing market debate

The other side:

Wostal was one of five county commissioners who voted in favor of the project. He says the higher-priced homes could help free up existing housing for younger buyers.

"The average age of new homeownership is now approaching 40-years-old for the American dream," Wostal said. "That's not tenable, the younger generation deserves a chance."

Nearly two hours of public comment was overwhelmingly opposed to the proposal before commissioners eventually approved it. Shane Morris grew up in Lithia and worries this project could open the door to more development in rural areas.

"There's only so much land left," he concluded. "Once these developments start to pop up in a rural area, it's the next domino."

Future development plans

What's next:

Preserve Rural Lithia plans to continue attending county meetings to oppose future development proposals in the area.