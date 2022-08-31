Alligator hogtied after wandering into Wendy's parking lot

article

An alligator was trapped after wandering into the parking lot of a Hernando County Wendy's restaurant Wednesday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the gator being wrangled and wrapped in tape after someone called to report the reptile was "loitering" in the parking lot located between Frontage Road and U.S. 19/Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

An officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was also called to assist.

After wrapping the alligator's mouth in what appears to be black electrical tape, the officers also taped the animal's front and back legs behind its back.

FWC took custody of the animal.