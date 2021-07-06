Expand / Collapse search
Alligator wanders to Florida church, pastor invites it to stay for service

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Alligators
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
gator at church article

Daniel Gregory

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - A curious alligator found its way to a Florida church last week – and was welcomed with open arms by the pastor in a hilarious Facebook post. 

"When a Gator shows up to your church but isn’t ready to accept the Lord," Pastor Daniel Gregory wrote in the caption.

Gregory, the pastor at Victory Church in Lehigh Acres, came across the 4-foot gator outside of the building after it crawled out of a storm drain. 

In a video posted online, Gregory says, "We have services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Want to check us out?"

Thinking it was a great photo op, Gregory took a selfie with the curious creature. He then tries to hand the gator a business card inviting him to join his house of worship. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told WBBH-TV that others should not try to get as close to wild gators as Gregory does in the clip.

"We certainly encourage the viewing aspect of it, but we never want you to approach a wild animal like that. It can be very dangerous," FWC Officer Adam Brown told WBBH-TV.  "There's no reason to take a chance."

