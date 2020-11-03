Amendment 1 approved by 80% of Florida voters

Voters in Florida have overwhelmingly approved Amendment One, a change to the state’s constitution that would make a slight change to the wording in Florida’s election laws.

Specifically, Amendment One applies to the section of Florida law stating “every United States citizen who is at least 18 years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.”

ELECTION RESULTS: Florida constitutional amendments

The amendment changes “every” to “only” in what supporters say is more precise language that could also head off any future effort to give non-citizens the right to vote.

Nearly 80% of Floridians voted in favor of the change, more than the 60% required to pass.

In all, six amendments were on the ballot in Florida this year.