Florida Amendment 1 explained: Voter registration language

Florida's Amendment One has no prominent opposition because it would effectively change nothing in Florida.

It states, “this amendment provides that only United States citizens who are at least 18 years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.”

Under the state constitution, this is how our election system already works. U.S. citizens at least 18 years of age and permanent residents of Florida can register and vote (with some exception for felony convictions).



Amendment One effectively duplicates requirements we already have.

In short, the amendment just replaces the term “every citizen” with “only citizens.”

Supporters of this amendment say changing “every” to “only” is more precise, and as such would head off any future effort to give non-citizens the right to vote.

State law requires amendments to carry disclaimers noting estimates costs or implementing them if passed. A state analysis notes Amendment One will not cost our state government because it would make no changes. The analysis specifically reads, “the proposed amendment is not expected to result in any changes to the voter registration process in Florida, it will have no impact on state or local government costs or revenue. Further, it will have no effect on the state’s economy.”

