Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe: Beachfront dining, with plenty of memories

It was 1957 and Rob Hamilton was only 6 years old. Still, he vividly remembers his first visit to Anna Maria Island Beach Café.

“We had friends up north, Vy and Lou Panko. They lived here and they traveled back and forth. They were snowbirds…We followed them all the way down here. A few stops on the way, camped out a couple times…I remember sitting there with Vy and Lou. And then of course, Mom. There was a palm tree over here at the time and Mom taking our picture by the palm tree,” Rob reminisced.

He’s been coming back ever since. In fact, about 30 years ago he and his family permanently relocated to the Holmes Beach area. Now he’s the one bringing friends, family, visitors, and even FOX 13’s Chip Brewster here.

Despite more than 60 years passing since his first visit, Rob says the café is definitely a Bay Area Best.

“The food’s perfect, the atmosphere is perfect and you’ve got that, you’ve got the Gulf of Mexico,” Rob said, talking about the beach while eating at the café.

If you’re looking for a dining suggestion, Rob says the all-you-can-eat pancakes have been a breakfast staple for as long as he can remember. Popular lunch and dinner options include the fish platter, fish wrap, and his personal favorite, the tuna tomato salad. The café also sports a tiki bar, beach amenity rentals, and live music seven days a week.

Anna Maria Island Beach Café is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.4000 Gulf Dr, Holmes Beach, FL 34217; 941-778-0784

LINK: Find it online at: https://www.amibeachcafe.com/