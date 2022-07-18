Annual ‘Epic Chef’ cookoff raises awareness of food insecurity through culinary competition

A chef showdown is taking aim at food insecurity with a friendly cookoff. The 7th annual "Epic Chef" competition kicks off Monday at the Epicurean Theatre, benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay, and its mission to end hunger across the region.

Currently, one in six adults are food insecure and one in four children go to bed hungry, according to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Chefs will have two rounds and receive a box of mystery ingredients not usually prepared together. Some ingredients will be chosen by children served through Feeding Tampa Bay. They will work against the clock to create a unique, aesthetically pleasing and delicious dish.

The chef’s creations will be judged on flavor, creativity and presentation.

While in-person tickets have been sold out, people can still participate by watching from the hotel lobby bar or on the Feeding Tampa Bay YouTube page by clicking here. The competition continues each Monday through August 1. To learn more, click here.