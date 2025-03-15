Annual River O' Green Fest brings thousands to Tampa

The Brief The annual River O' Green Fest brought thousands to Downtown Tampa on Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Mayor Jane Castor gave crews the GREEN light to transform this stretch of the Hillsborough River into an emerald sea for the annual River O' Green Fest.



It's a shamrockin party that brings thousands of lucky leprechauns to Downtown Tampa every year.

Crowds lined up for miles to get a waterfront view, as Mayor Jane Castor gave crews the GREEN light to transform this stretch of the Hillsborough River into an emerald sea for the annual River O' Green Fest.

What they're saying:

"As we like to say, this is the world's sunniest St. Patrick's Day celebration, and its amazing to be here," Mayor Jane Castor said as she handed out green sunglasses to onlookers.

"It's wonderful to see the reactions, especially the children," added Shaun Drinkard, Senior VP of Operations for Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Drinkard and his Tampa Downtown Partnership team spend an entire year organizing this massive party...and made sure there was plenty of fun and entertainment on land at Curtis Hixon Park.

As boaters sailed through the emerald waves, folks dressed in their best Irish attire, enjoyed a nice glass or pint-o-green beer from a new local brewery, sat down for free caricature art, or even for a live show, as local musicians, dancers and even poets took the stage.

"Whether we are featuring local coffee or local brews right here in the park, we also want everyone to explore all of downtown, all seven neighborhoods in downtown and come back again and understand that this is the heart of your city," Drinkard stressed.

Many were, of course, only Irish for the day, but the festivities also got a GREEN checkmark from natives of Ireland, like Darragh O'Brien, Minister of Transport for Ireland, who came all the way to Tampa to join Mayor Castor in the fun.

"I have to thank Mayor Castor, she's been absolutely magnificent and the welcome we've been given. I can say this is a very important and special St. Patrick's Day celebration," Darragh said.

