Meet the first babies born in the Tampa Bay area in 2026

As New Year's celebrations were underway, multiple Tampa Bay area families welcomed their babies — some of the first to be born locally in 2026.

Here are some of the bundles of joy welcomed first at Bay Area hospitals:

Meet Baby Irish

AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Haines City helped welcome Irish Jeyliani Escobar, marking its first baby born in the new year. She was born exactly at midnight on January 1, 2026!

Courtesy: AdventHealth Heart of Florida.

Baby Irish weighed six pounds, two ounces and measured 19 inches long when she was born, according to hospital officials.

Her overjoyed parents, Jenny and Oscar Escobar, shared how thankful they were to their care team at AdventHealth, especially their nurse, Marie, for her compassionate and attentive care during delivery.

Meet Baby ‘Zaz’

Courtesy: Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomed it's first baby of the new year at its Venice campus at 12:50 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Baby Zaiden Amaris Zimmerman, also known as "Zaz," was born weighing six pounds and measuring 19.5 inches long to his proud parents, Corey Gifford and William Zimmerman. He'll get to celebrate the new year by getting to meet his older sisters, Taleah and Lianna, later in the day.

This bundle of joy was delivered by Elliot Santaella-Del Valle, MD, with the assistance from the SMH-Venice's obstetric team, the hospital said.

What they're saying:

Baby Zaz now shares a special family tradition as well…

"It’s funny because my brother was the first baby of the year at Sarasota Memorial 14 years ago," William said with a laugh.

"We thought we were going to have him on the 30th, but he decided to take his time and share a birthday with his uncle," Corey added.

Meet Baby Redmond

Courtesy: Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg helped welcome Baby Redmond as we rang in the new year!

Baby Redmond was born at 1 a.m. weighing seven pounds and measuring 21 inches long. He's the son of Blair Kennedy and Garrett Lister, the hospital said.

Meet Baby Jack

Courtesy: HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital announced the birth of the first baby born on its campus. They helped welcome Baby Jack Theodore Gariepy at 1:11 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Baby Jack came into the world weighing eight pounds and measuring 21 inches long, according to officials with the hospital.

This little one's birth was even more special, because his parents both work at the Brandon hospital! His parents, Kristen and Patrick Gariepy, are both dedicated nurses — Kristen serves as an ICU nurse while Patrick is the ICU clinical educator.

Their new bundle of joy is their first child, and officials said the entire hospital family was overjoyed to welcome this beautiful baby boy into the world.

What they're saying:

"We are honored to celebrate this wonderful milestone with Kristen and Patrick," said Christy Keel, the director of Women and Infant Services at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. "Their commitment to caring for our patients every day makes this moment even more meaningful for our team."

Meet Baby ‘AJ’

Courtesy: Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital also helped welcome Austin Gordon Jr., also known as "AJ," at its Sarasota campus. Baby AJ came into the world at 1:25 a.m. on New Year's Day to first-time parents, Isabel Castillo and Austin Gordon.

This bundle of joy weighed six pounds, five ounces and measured 19.7 inches long at birth. Baby AJ was delivered by Certified Nurse Midwife Lindsay Carrasquillo with support from the SMH-Sarasota labor and delivery team, hospital officials said.

What they're saying:

The baby's birth comes just weeks before his dad's own birthday.

"I thought it was something really cool," Castillo said. "I thought he was going to be the last baby of the year on December 31st, but then he arrived on the first. Everyone was shocked, and we all think it’s so cool."

Meet Baby Yulian

Courtesy: Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Manatee Memorial Hospital announced the birth of its first baby of 2026! The Family Birthplace at Manatee Memorial helped welcome Baby Yulian at 2:38 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

This baby girl came into the world weighing six pounds, seven ounces and measuring 20.5 inches in length. Mom and baby are both in "excellent health."

What they're saying:

"We are honored to welcome the first baby of 2026 at Manatee Memorial Hospital and to share this special moment with baby Yulian and her family," said Arianne Botts, the director of the Family Birthplace at Manatee Memorial Hospital. "The arrival of a new baby represents fresh beginnings, promise, and joy, and it is a wonderful way to start the new year. We extend our warmest congratulations to the family and wish them a lifetime filled with love, health, and happiness."

Meet Baby Merritt

Courtesy: Tampa General Hospital.

This baby girl was the first one to be welcomed at Tampa General Hospital! Merritt Elizabeth Brown was born at TGH's Women's Institute at 7:28 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Baby Merritt came into the world weighing eight pounds, six ounces and measured 20 inches long. Her proud parents, Peyton and Jared Brown, told the hospital that they couldn't be happier to welcome their second child and TGH's first baby of the new year.

This bundle of joy was delivered by the University of South Florida's Brandi Haugabook alongside nurses Grace and Nicole. Baby Merritt was decked out in a new custom onesie as her family and TGH celebrated her birth.