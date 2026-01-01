Riverview home fire one of multiple caused by fireworks in Hillsborough County

The Brief A Riverview house caught fire along Mile Marsh Drive, marking Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's first fire response of 2026. This was one of four home fires crews responded to in Hillsborough County. Three of the four were caused by fireworks, while the fourth is still under investigation.



A Riverview home fire caused by fireworks early Thursday morning was one of many fires Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to overnight as residents rang in the new year.

What we know:

Just before 12:50 a.m., crews said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the home fire on Mile Marsh Drive in Riverview. Firefighters said they found a two-story home fully engulfed and threatening a neighboring home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said crews immediately started working to put out the fire. The blaze was brought under control in under an hour, according to the department.

The residents who were inside the home were able to evacuate before firefighters' arrived at the scene — thanks to working smoke alarms. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The American Red Cross is helping the family that was displaced due to the fire.

Dig deeper:

The Riverview home fire on Mile Marsh Drive marked the first fire HCFR responded to in 2026, but it wasn't the only one overnight while new year's celebrations were underway.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The Mile Marsh Drive home fire was just the second working fire in Riverview and the fIfth one HCFR responded to overnight. The first fire broke out in the Palm River area at around 8 p.m. while another one in Valrico sparked just before 9:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve, followed by two others — one in the Carrollwood area and another in Riverview.

The cause of the Mile Marsh Drive fire was caused by fireworks, as well as the fires in the Palm River area and the other in Riverview that crews responded to. Officials said the cause of the other two fires is under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.