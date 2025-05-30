Apple urges immediate iPhone, Mac Updates to fix critical security flaws

The Brief Apple has released iOS 18.5 and macOS updates patching dozens of major security flaws. Experts urge users to install the updates immediately to protect against potential exploits. Several vulnerabilities could allow attackers to access sensitive data, intercept network traffic, or crash apps and the system.



Apple’s latest software updates are fixing some serious security issues and tech experts say it’s critical to update your devices as soon as possible.

What we know:

The iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates, out May 12, include patches for dozens of vulnerabilities affecting iPhones and iPads, many of which could be used to steal your data or compromise system integrity.

Among the most serious issues:

Bluetooth and Baseband flaws that could let attackers intercept your data or access sensitive information.

CoreMedia and WebKit bugs that may crash your apps or expose private files when loading malicious media or websites.

iCloud and Notes vulnerabilities that could allow someone to share folders without permission or access data from the lock screen.

The macOS 15.5 update, which rolled out the same day, addresses many of the same flaws on desktops and laptops. Some of the vulnerabilities impact kernel memory handling, audio and image processing, and even microphone muting during FaceTime calls.

Many of the issues were discovered by independent researchers and firms like Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative and Google Project Zero. Apple says the bugs are now fixed with improved memory management, input validation, and stricter system checks.

What they're saying:

"This information has been out there that these vulnerabilities exist for weeks, right? In a way, it was publicized by the update that was sent out to everyone. "So, attackers might be looking for an opportunity to get these phones, get this sensitive information," said Lance Ulanoff, editor-at-large at Tech Radar. "Consumers just have to know that they're partners in this, that they are partners in their own security. It is not just up to the companies that sell the products or send the updates. They have to do their work too."

READ: 184M passwords for Google, Apple and more exposed in major data breach

What you can do:

If you haven’t updated your device yet, go to Settings > General > Software Update to download iOS 18.5 or iPadOS 18.5. Mac users should check System Settings > General > Software Update.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Details in this story are from Apple’s official security content release published May 12, 2025. Apple credits multiple cybersecurity researchers for identifying the flaws.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: