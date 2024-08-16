Applications reopen for Tampa's eBike Voucher Program: Here's how to apply

Tampa's eBike voucher program is back Friday, giving residents the opportunity to buy brand-new eBikes at discounts.

The city partnered with local bike shops to offer discounts of over $1,000, and the application window opens Friday morning. But only a limited number of people can take advantage.

Ultimately, the city says this program is aimed at reducing the number of internal combustion engine vehicles on Tampa's roadways.

The application window runs through August 30, and a total of 108 vouchers are going up for grabs. The vouchers range in value, from a standard $1,000 to $3,000 for very low-income applicants.

It's open to anyone who is a City of Tampa resident 18 and older. For those who applied in the spring but weren't selected, they'll automatically be rolled into this application style.

City officials say another goal of the program is to connect folks to jobs and other opportunities.

There's a lottery-style drawing to select the 108 recipients, and those selected can then redeem their vouchers at one of five participating bike shops. Both Class One and Class Two eBikes are eligible.