Bradenton contractor accused of scamming hurricane survivors; at least 14 victims lost more than $220K

The Brief Bradenton police say contractor Brian Michaud took hundreds of thousands of dollars from senior residents after Hurricane Milton — and never completed the work. Investigators believe there are more victims. Bradenton police say he spent more than $50K of that money at a local casino.



Bay Area contractor Brian Michaud is behind bars, accused of defrauding more than a dozen senior residents in the Seabreeze mobile home community after Hurricane Milton.

Residents say Michaud approached them offering repairs to roofs, carports and hurricane damage. According to police, he collected payments — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars — but never completed the work.

Several victims told FOX 13 they were left waiting for months, unable to reach Michaud after paying him. Police say he claimed to represent Redfin Construction and another company, though victims say the credentials he provided did not match what he promised.

Bradenton Police Chief Josh Cramer says the investigation shows Michaud took roughly $222,000 from 14 victims, many of whom are between 62 and 95 years old.

What victims are saying:

Residents shared similar stories:

Mary Lou Arado says Michaud did a small portion of her roof repair but never returned to rebuild her destroyed carport.

Diane and Joe Barusch, along with neighbor Sandy Bailey, say they collectively paid Michaud more than $36,000, with no work completed.

After months of waiting, the group hired another contractor but had to pay again to get their homes fixed.

Diane said, "If I’m not getting my money back, then good — Merry Christmas," saying Michaud’s arrest at least brings a sense of justice.

The other side:

FOX 13 called and emailed Redfin Construction for comment after hours, but we have not heard back.

What's next:

Bradenton Police say the investigation remains open, and more victims may be identified. Anyone who hired Michaud or believes they were scammed is urged to contact BPD.

Michaud is currently being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.