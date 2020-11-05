Joe Biden takes the lead in Georgia as votes continue to be counted

Former Vice President Joe Biden took the lead over President Trump in Georgia early Friday morning.

As of 5 a.m., 917 votes separate President Donald Trump from former Vice President Joe Biden, with Biden taking the razor-thin lead.

The overnight vote count from Clayton County helped push Biden into the lead.

The presidential race remains too close to call as votes continue to be counted in the race for Georgia's critical 16 electoral votes.

As of 10:35 p.m. Thursday, there were approximately 14,097 ballots still outstanding in the Peach State, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office reported.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, during a press conference Thursday afternoon, said they would rather be accurate in their count than fast.

The state said they have also received 17,529 military and overseas ballots so far. Those have already been counted and added to the running tally. Another 8,899 overseas ballots could arrive before the deadline at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Those ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said earlier in the day. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

Sterling said with the tight vote in some races, a recount will likely be triggered. That could take up to a week after the Nov. 13 certification deadline, meaning the final numbers might not be known until Nov. 20.

"Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

Fulton County is the most populated county in Georgia, and the remaining absentee ballots were being counted at State Farm Arena. Thursday afternoon, about 7,305 ballots were left to count. FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor report around 5 p.m., that counting of absentee ballots has been completed.

Friday, Elections officials will pick things back up continuing to count overseas ballots, cured ballots, and provisional ballots. About 1,200 ballots are in the second stage of signature matching and about 3,900 provisional ballots are under review.

Officials from the Secretary of State's Office are there monitoring the count.

Gwinnett County still had about 4,800 ballots to count, the state reported Thursday afternoon. About 400 of those votes had to be rescanned because of a corrupt memory card in one of the scanners at an early voting location. Those were still outstanding as of late Thursday evening.

DeKalb County finished its vote count Wednesday night.

Chatham County had the most outstanding ballots with 17,157. Officials were still scanning ballots. The Secretary of State's Office had monitors overseeing the process.

"At this point, they are looking at the process because we know there will be questions raised," Sterling said Thursday afternoon.

The county was the subject of a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Georgia Republican Party and the Trump campaign. The Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and also asked for a recount in Wisconsin. The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raise absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

However, late Thursday morning a judge in Georgia dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump's campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Those ballots have since been counted and added to the state's tally.

In Clayton County, 6,026 ballots were left to count as workers broke for lunch Thursday and were expected to continue scan into the evening. As of late Thursday evening, 4,355 ballots remained to be counted.

Cobb County is expected to finish up their count soon with only 700 ballots left.

Forsyth County's 4,714 ballots are slowly dwindling down. Sterling said he spoke with Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Director Mandi Smith who said they were being methodical for accuracy in their count. Those ballots were whittled down to 1,545 by late Thursday evening.

Also as of late Thursday evening, Floyd County had 444 ballots outstanding.

Officials in Laurens County had a discrepancy among the 1,797 ballots not counted. Election officials said the ballots were audited and it was realized the voters were not yet uploaded.

Taylor County had an issue with about 456 ballots that were printed in-house. Those ballots were not the appropriate size to scan and were being duplicated to paper ballots that were the proper size so they can be compatible with the scanner.

In Harris County, about 3,641 ballots were left to count and have since been added.

Sterling also cleared up some confusion voters were having about the way they voted. He said early voting, for state purposes, is considered in-person absentee voting.

“Early voting in person is what’s called ‘absentee in person,’” Sterling said Thursday afternoon. "That’s why your ballot status shows that your absentee ballot was accepted. It’s confusing, but it doesn’t mean someone else mailed in a ballot with your name. It simply means your vote was counted when you cast your ballot in person during early voting."

As for the transparency of the state's voting system, Sterling said the state takes voting extremely seriously.

"If anyone was trying to rig the system, the numbers wouldn't be this close," Sterling said. "We know how many requests came in for absentee ballots and we know how many were received."

Sterling said the Secretary of State's Office has been monitoring for fraud and possible cheating.