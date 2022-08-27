Armed man accused of killing girlfriend 2 days after domestic battery arrest dies after threatening deputy

article

A man accused of killing his girlfriend and stabbing a pet days after being released from jail on domestic battery charges was died after he charged at law enforcement officers with a knife, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO says deputies were called to investigate a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice around 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to SCSO, the first deputy on the scene was approached by a suspect armed with a knife, who was bleeding profusely from his torso area. The deputy said he verbally told the suspect to drop the knife, but the man threw it at the deputy and charged at him.

The deputy utilized non-lethal force and brought the suspect to the ground, using the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself during the attack, according to SCSO.

Once the suspect eventually complied, deputies say they entered the residence and found a woman inside with several stab wounds.

When paramedics arrived, lifesaving efforts were attempted on both the suspect and woman, but both were pronounced deceased.

Deputies say they also found an animal inside the home with several stab wounds. The animal is currently in critical condition.

The deputy was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries. SCSO says it is not releasing the deputy’s name because he is the victim of an assault.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia.

According to SCSO, Garcia was arrested on August 24 for domestic battery and was released on bond the next day.

Detectives believe both deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.