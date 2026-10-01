High wind shear suppresses tropical storm development in Atlantic basin

The Brief High wind shear across the Atlantic Ocean is preventing new tropical system development. Late-season storm focus typically shifts toward the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Ongoing El Niño conditions usually maintain strong wind shear across the Gulf into October.



The Atlantic Ocean remains remarkably calm as strong wind shear tears apart potential tropical systems across the basin.

High wind shear suppresses Atlantic tropical formation

What we know:

Forecasters do not expect any tropical storm development in the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days. Widespread wind shear across the basin is disrupting systems and preventing tropical waves from organizing into named storms.

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are continuing to monitor whether late-season atmospheric shifts could briefly lower wind shear levels in specific localized areas.

Late season focus shifts toward Gulf and Caribbean

Timeline:

As hurricane season moves into October, meteorologists typically shift their primary focus from the open Atlantic back toward the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

The backstory:

During active El Niño cycles, increased wind shear frequently sweeps across the Gulf of Mexico throughout October.

This hostile atmospheric pattern typically restricts tropical organization during the final months of the season.

What's next:

Tropical forecasts maintain quiet conditions across the Atlantic basin through early next week.