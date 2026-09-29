Lakeland woman details grueling dengue fever recovery as cases rise

The Brief A Lakeland woman who survived dengue fever is sharing her experience as locally acquired cases continue to rise across the Tampa Bay region. Requinn Nicollette says she believes she contracted dengue from a mosquito bite in her backyard in 2024. She was hospitalized for four days and says some symptoms, including severe bone and muscle pain, lasted for months.



A Polk County woman is sharing her experience with dengue fever as a way to caution people, with dengue cases continuing to rise throughout Florida and in Tampa Bay.

Lakeland Dengue fever outbreak

What we know:

Requinn Nicollette believes a mosquito bite in her Lakeland backyard in 2024 left her fighting a severe case of dengue fever. The aspiring country music singer says the illness brought intense pain, vomiting, severe bruising, headaches and a major rash.

She also experienced vomiting for about a month and says blood vessels in her legs began leaking internally, causing severe bruising. Constant headaches and a major rash added to the symptoms she was experiencing.

The severe bone and muscle pain eventually became one of the most persistent parts of her recovery. She was hospitalized for four days before eventually recovering.

Nicollette says she hopes her experience will encourage people to take precautions against mosquito bites as dengue cases continue to be reported in the Tampa Bay area.

By the numbers:

Florida has recorded nearly 200 locally acquired dengue cases so far during the current outbreak.

Hillsborough County accounts for 170 of those cases. One death has also been connected to the disease. Pinellas and Pasco counties have reported several locally acquired cases as well.

All three Tampa Bay area counties declared states of emergency last week as officials work to control the outbreak.

Lakeland singer dengue experience

What they're saying:

"Once I started seeing that Dengue was coming around again, especially in Tampa, I was like I have to make a video about my experience, because I'm a grown adult and I can't imagine a child experiencing what I did," Nicollette said.

She described the pain associated with dengue as the most difficult part of her illness.

"It truly felt like my bones were breaking," Nicollette said. "I think that was probably the worst symptom for me."

She said the bone and muscle pain continued for about four months.

Mosquito control efforts continuing

What's next:

Mosquito control efforts are continuing in the three counties as officials respond to the increase in locally acquired dengue infections. Emergency declarations remain in effect in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties as local officials continue mosquito control treatments.