Assisted living facility in 'deplorable' condition, owner arrested: Venice police

The owner of an assisted living facility is facing criminal charges after an investigation lasting more than a year and a half, Venice police said.

Detectives said the investigation into possible neglect and abuse began in December 2022 at The Pavilion off Nassau Street, owned by Hillel Feuerman, 32.

Several agencies found conditions police described as "deplorable," including lack of staff, a transportation bus that was often broken down and an elevator that was not working.

Multiple health violations were also uncovered, VPD said, adding Feuerman did not fix documented issues after being cited.

Investigators arrested Feuerman in Broward County on July 26. He faces a felony charge of neglect of an elderly disabled adult without great bodily harm.

Jail records show Feuerman has been released on $5,000 bond. He's expected back in court Aug. 9 in Sarasota County.

