Atlantic hurricane season: El Niño and Saharan dust suppress tropical activity

The Brief Atmospheric conditions across the Atlantic basin remain quiet during what is typically the most active period of the hurricane season. Hostile wind shear generated by a deepening El Niño pattern continues to prevent storm organization. Forecasts show no tropical cyclones are expected to develop over the next week.



Strong wind shear and Saharan dust are stalling Atlantic tropical development during what is traditionally the peak period of hurricane season.

Atlantic Basin Quiet

What we know:

Forecasters report unusually quiet conditions across the Atlantic basin despite entering the most active period of the hurricane season. A combination of Saharan dust and intense wind shear created by a deepening El Niño is blocking storm formation.

Hostile Weather Patterns

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not specified when atmospheric conditions will become more favorable for tropical development. It remains unclear when the current pattern of hostile wind shear and dry dust will break down.

Forecast Model Trends

What's next:

Hostile wind shear will continue to suppress storm development over the region. No tropical storms or hurricanes are expected to form for at least the next week.