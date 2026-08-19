Atlantic hurricane season: El Niño and Saharan dust suppress tropical activity
TAMPA, Fla. - Strong wind shear and Saharan dust are stalling Atlantic tropical development during what is traditionally the peak period of hurricane season.
Atlantic Basin Quiet
What we know:
Forecasters report unusually quiet conditions across the Atlantic basin despite entering the most active period of the hurricane season. A combination of Saharan dust and intense wind shear created by a deepening El Niño is blocking storm formation.
Hostile Weather Patterns
What we don't know:
Meteorologists have not specified when atmospheric conditions will become more favorable for tropical development. It remains unclear when the current pattern of hostile wind shear and dry dust will break down.
Forecast Model Trends
What's next:
Hostile wind shear will continue to suppress storm development over the region. No tropical storms or hurricanes are expected to form for at least the next week.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who reported on current atmospheric conditions and long-range forecast models across the Atlantic basin.