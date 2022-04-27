Author stops in Bay Area to talk about new novel, 'The Homewreckers'

Anyone who’s looking for a good summer read should look no further than New York Times best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews - whose book tour is coming to Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Her novel "The Homewreckers" combines flipping houses and true love – a perfect combination of today’s hottest topics.

Andrews has written more than 25 novels. She’s also part of the popular Friends and Fiction Facebook group that brought together authors and their readers during the pandemic.

Now that in-person appearances are back, she’s taking the show on the road.

You can catch Mary Kay in St. Petersburg, at Coastal Creative, through Tombolo Books, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

And then in Tampa at Oxford Exchange on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, visit https://oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar.