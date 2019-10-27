Expand / Collapse search

Autistic child dies after falling into pool 

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - A young boy with autism died Sunday afternoon in Lake Placid after he wandered from his home and fell into a pool. 

Highlands County deputies responded to the area of Rocky Road just after 1:00 p.m. after receiving word that 4-year-old Hunter Williamson was missing. 

Deputies were closing in on his location using his Safety Net bracelet when a drone spotted him behind a home on Heal Avenue, just two block from his home.

Hunter was transported to a hospital, but was unable to be revived. 
 