Barricaded man killed after firing shots at Hernando County deputies, officials say

A man in Hernando County was fatally shot by deputies after barricading himself inside a Brooksville home and opening fire on them, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the home at 15301 Orchard Road to serve a restraining order.

"During the process, deputies were met with resistance," according to a statement by the agency, adding that a man barricaded himself and refused to open the door. Officials didn't say whether he was the recipient of the injunction.

Deputies tried to convince him to open the door, but he refused, officials said.

Around 12:46 a.m., officials said the man began firing shots at deputies who were outside. The deputies returned fire.

A SWAT team responded, along with a drone pilot. Deputies said a drone was used to enter the structure, and the pilot said the man was seen slumped over in a chair.

Officials entered and found the man's body. He has not been identified by the sheriff's office.

Advertisement

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is a standard protocol in officer-involved shooting.

