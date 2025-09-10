Battery, theft charges dropped against Jim Leavitt, former USF head football coach: Court documents

The Brief Battery and theft charges have been dropped against former USF head football coach Jim Leavitt, according to court documents. The original arrest affidavit says that Leavitt struck his former live-in girlfriend on August 25 at the Ibis Walk Apartments in St. Petersburg. According to the USF website, Leavitt was the first football coach in USF history. After being hired in 1996, he led the Bulls for 13 seasons.



All charges have been dropped against former USF head football coach Jim Leavitt after he was accused of striking his ex-girlfriend, along with a man, and stealing a Louis Vuitton purse, clutch and wallet, according to court documents.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Jim Leavitt of the South Florida Bulls directs his team from the bench against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2009 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) Expand

The combined price of the Louis Vuitton purse, clutch and wallet that Leavitt was accused of stealing was between $5,000-$10,000.

The backstory:

According to the USF website, Leavitt was the first football coach in USF history. After being hired in 1996, he led the Bulls for 13 seasons and racked up a program-best 95-57 record while leading the Bulls to a No. 2 national ranking in 2007 and five straight bowl games (winning three).

Leavitt was fired in 2010 after a school investigation found that he grabbed one of his players by the throat, slapped him in the face and lied about it, according to ESPN.

Leavitt was selected to be inducted into the USF Athletic Hall of Fame in the Class of 2025. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 2.