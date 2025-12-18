Citrus County woman accused of shooting Bradenton man to death in ‘targeted attack’
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Citrus County woman has been arrested hours after a Bradenton man was shot and killed on Wednesday.
What we know:
Susan Avalon, 51, was arrested at her Citrus County home on Wednesday night and charged with murder.
The backstory:
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies went to a home in the 7000 block of Chatum Light Run where they found a 54-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds.
The victim told deputies that someone came to his home and shot him after he answered the door.
Detectives said that they believed this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and died Wednesday night.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what the connection is between Avalon and the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or visit ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.
