Citrus County woman accused of shooting Bradenton man to death in ‘targeted attack’

A Citrus County woman has been arrested hours after a Bradenton man was shot and killed on Wednesday.

What we know:

Susan Avalon, 51, was arrested at her Citrus County home on Wednesday night and charged with murder.

The backstory:

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies went to a home in the 7000 block of Chatum Light Run where they found a 54-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim told deputies that someone came to his home and shot him after he answered the door.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said that they believed this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and died Wednesday night.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the connection is between Avalon and the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or visit ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.