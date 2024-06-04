Bay Area family grieving woman's death after accused street racers cause Dale Mabry crash

The driver accused of racing another car down Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa before causing a crash that killed an innocent passenger in another vehicle, won't be getting out of jail any time soon following a hearing Tuesday.

Andy Roya Robaina, 22, waived his right to appear in court for his hearing on charges of vehicular homicide and unlawful racing on a highway.

The judge set bond on both charges, but revoked the bond due to an unrelated misdemeanor charge that Robaina was previously facing.

According to Tampa Police, Robaina was racing another driver when he slammed into a car that was crossing Dale Mabry on West South Avenue on Monday morning.

Pictured: Andy Roya Robaina

The driver and passenger, identified by loved ones as Linda Strickland, 63, were taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

"She was just a good person. She would do anything for anybody," said Joyce McMullen, adding that Strickland was her sister, and they'd been by each other's side for about 50 years. "I've had her all my life. I don't know how to move forward without her."

Investigators continue to search for the second driver involved in the street race and are asking anyone with video or information about the crash to call police.

"There's a victim here. There's a victim's family. Do the right thing. Do not live your life with this on your conscience. Come forward," said Officer Nick Wilson. "Street racing is incredibly irresponsible, it is incredibly dangerous. It's not only dangerous to the people who are street racing, but also to the bystanders who are around and other drivers."

Pictured: Linda Strickland

McMullen wants Robaina to know what he did and who he's affected.

"He killed somebody," she said. "I don't know if he understands what he did. He took somebody very important away from her family."

According to loved ones, Strickland's husband was driving their car; he broke several bones but is expected to recover.

