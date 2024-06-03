Deadly crash closes portion of Dale Mabry Highway: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A portion of N Dale Mabry Hwy is closed while the Tampa Police Department investigates a crash that killed one woman on Monday morning, according to officials.

Officials say the southbound and northbound lanes of N Dale Mabry Highway are closed between West Hillsborough Avenue and West MLK Boulevard.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

READ: 'Serious' deadly crash in Tampa under investigation, police say

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the collision that happened just after 11 a.m. Authorities say the driver and passenger in one vehicle were taken to an area hospital.

According to TPD, the man who was behind the wheel is expected to survive, but his female passenger died.

The man who was driving the other vehicle was not injured, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter